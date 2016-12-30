Minerva Chandigarh, Sabhi Hoshiarpur script victories

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 29: Minerva Cricket Club Chandigarh and Sabhi Cricket Club Hoshiarpur registered convincing victories over their rivals in the ongoing 7th Police Martyrs Memorial North Zone Inter-Club T20 Cricket Championship, being organized by Police Martyrs Welfare Committee, Kathua at Sports Stadium, here.

Earlier, in the first match, Minerva CC Chandigarh defeated Malik Sports Club Delhi by 4 wickets.

Malik Sports Club Delhi won the toss and chose to bat first to set a target of 138 runs by losing 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Prithvi and Dinesh scored 30 and 26 runs respectively. Rahul Singh and Naveed of Minerva Cricket Club Chandigarh took 3 and 2 wickets by conceding 26 and 10 runs respectively. In reply, Minerva Cricket Club Chandigarh chased the target by losing 6 wickets in 19 overs. Naveed and Gukeerat Singh Mann scored 46 and 39 runs respectively. Gopal of Malik Sports Club Delhi was the pick of bowlers, who took 4 wickets in his 4 overs by conceding 9 runs. Naveed was declared ass Man of the Match who was presented a cash prize of Rs 2100 and a trophy by Raju Sweet Shop.

In another match, Sabhi Cricket Club Hoshiarpur won the toss and decided to bat first and set a target of 162 runs by losing 6 wickets in 20 overs. Ankit Choudhry and Amit scored 50 and 41 runs respectively. Radhay Sham and Shiv Dutt of Stadium-XI Kathua took 2 wickets each. Stadium-XI Kathua could not chase the target and managed to score 142 runs in19.5 overs, thus lost the match by a narrow margin of 20 runs. Rompy and Prashant scored 29 and 24 runs to the total respectively. Amit and Hitesh of Sabhi Cricket Club Hoshiarpur took 3 wickets each. Ankit Choudhary was declared as man of the match with cash prize of Rs. 2100 and a trophy by Kitta and Sharma.

The proceedings of matches were conducted by Ravinder Slathia, President Police Martyrs Welfare Committee, Kathua.

The match was officiated by BCCI Panel umpires, Sudhir Singh and Amit Gupta.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With