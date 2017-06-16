Militants kill 2 cops; woman among 2 injured

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 15: Militants tonight attacked a police party in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area on Airport road killing a police jawan and injuring another while a cop was shot dead earlier in the day in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A policeman was killed and another wounded in a militant attack in Hyderpora area of Srinagar city tonight. Militants travelling in a car opened fire on a police party deployed near J&K Bank in Hyderpora, resulting into injuries to two policemen.

One of the critically injured was shifted to 92 Base hospital at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed. The deceased has been identified as Shahzad Dilawar of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 20 Battalion. He was a resident of Ashtengoo village of Bandipora in North Kashmir.

The police and other security forces have been put on high alert and nakas were immediately established at many places on the National Highway and Bypass. However, militants had managed to escape.

Earlier in the day militants shot dead a policeman in Bogund village of Kulgam in South Kashmir.

Police said that Shabir Ahmad Dar was shot at by militants near his home in Bogund village in Kulgam district this afternoon. He was rushed to District Hospital Kulgam where he was declared as brought dead. The deceased is survived by his wife and 13 months old son.

Security forces reached the spot immediately and massive manhunt has been launched against his assailants.

A wreath laying ceremony was held in DPL Kulgam to pay tributes to Dar. DIG South Kashmir S P Pani led the police officers and jawans in laying floral wreaths. SSP Kulgam Shridhar Patil was also present during the ceremony.

Militants tonight fired at a woman identified as Suraya daughter of Mohammad Sharif Bhat of Katrasoo in district Kulgam. She was removed to hospital for treatment and her condition is stated to be stable.

Earlier in the day in Srinagar outskirts at Rangreth, some youth pelted stones at security forces. A youth was critically injured after Sashastra Seema Bal opened fire to disperse the protesters. He was removed to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

These attacks come at a time when security has been intensified after this week’s serial grenade attacks on security forces.

