Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama, 10 injured

SRINAGAR: In the third such incident in as many days, militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district today, injuring 10 personnel.

The camp housed troops of the force’s 180th battalion at Ladiyar village of Tral, 35 kms from here, a police official said.

A senior CRPF official in Delhi said the grenade exploded in the area where the troops had gathered for a meal, causing splinter injures to 10 of them. They were rushed to the 92 base hospital, he said.

The area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified militants, the police official said. (AGENCIES)

