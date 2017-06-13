Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama, 9 injured

SRINAGAR: In the third such incident in as many days, militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district today, injuring nine personnel.
The camp housed troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF at Ladiyar village of Tral, 35 kms from here, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded inside the camp, causing splinter injuries to nine jawans.
They were taken to a hospital and the area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified militants, the official said. (AGENCIES)
