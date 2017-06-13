sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Militants attack retd HC judge’s house, decamp with rifles

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Militants attacked the residence of a retired high court judge in Anantnag district of Kashmir tonight, injuring two cops and decamping with four rifles.

The ultras opened fire on the police post guarding the residence of Justice (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar at Anchidora in Anantnag at around 8.30 pm, official sources said.

The sources said two cops were injured in the firing. The militants managed to take away four service rifles of the policemen before escaping. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top