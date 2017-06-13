Militants attack retd HC judge’s house, decamp with rifles

SRINAGAR: Militants attacked the residence of a retired high court judge in Anantnag district of Kashmir tonight, injuring two cops and decamping with four rifles.

The ultras opened fire on the police post guarding the residence of Justice (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar at Anchidora in Anantnag at around 8.30 pm, official sources said.

The sources said two cops were injured in the firing. The militants managed to take away four service rifles of the policemen before escaping. (AGENCIES)

