Breaking News:

Militants attack police party in Srinagar

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Two cops were injured tonight when militants attacked a police party in the Hyderpora area of the city here, police said.

Unidentified militants fired upon a night police party near the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Hyderpora tonight, resulting in injuries to two policemen, a police official said.

The injured have been rushed to the Army’s 92 base hospital here for treatment, he said.

This was the second attack by militants on policemen in the Kashmir valley. (AGENCIES)

 

