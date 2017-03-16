Breaking News:

Mid-exam snacks for diabetic students permitted     

Posted on 16/03/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: Class X and XII students with Type 1 diabetes will now be allowed to carry  eatables such as candy, apple or orange, sandwich besides a small bottle of water to the examination centre, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Giving this information in a written reply, Minister of State for Human Resources Development Upendra Kushwaha said examinees were being permitted to carry eatables specified by the Central  Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a circular on February 21, which was available on the  CBSE web-site (www.cbse.nic.in).

The eatables permitted were sugar tablets/chocolate/candy, fruits like banana/apple/orange or snack  items like sandwich as well as a small bottle of water (500 ml). (AGENCIES)

  • Sara

    I like snacks.

