Michael Fassbender planning to take acting break

LONDON, Dec 24: Actor Michael Fassbender says he has been working continuously since past five years and now plans to take a break from films.

The 39-year-old actor has been “pretty full on” this year, having starred in the upcoming ‘Assassin’s Creed’ movie, as well as reprising his role as David in ‘Alien: Covenant’ – the sequel to 2012’s ‘Prometheus’ which will be released in May next year, reported Female First.

“It’s been pretty full on. I had a ferocious appetite and energy for it, and I went at it like a maniac. But I’m going to take some downtime now. The last five years, I was verging on being a workaholic. I’ve just been going from film to film,” Fassbender said.

While the actor is planning on returning to the spotlight in the future, he also would not rule out quitting his job all together.

When asked if he would ever stop acting, Fassbender said, “I’m not ruling it out. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but a part of me thinks you have a time as an actor when you’re at your best. There’s a journey to it, and then it’s downhill.” (PTI)

