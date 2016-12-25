Michael Fassbender could have been in ‘The Force Awakens’

LONDON, Dec 24: Actor Michael Fassbender says he had a word with the makers of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and could have been part of the film.

Fassbender said he met with director JJ Abrams for a part in last year’s record-breaking sequel, reported Digital Spy.

“We talked about a role. We had a conversation,” the 39-year-old actor said.

“I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer he was kickstarting that,” he added.

Fassbender did not specify which role he had been in talks to play, but there are speculations that he was considered for First Order heavies Kylo Ren or General Hux – played in the movie by Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson respectively. (PTI)

