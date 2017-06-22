MHA coming up with a new social media policy

NEW DELHI: The Government is finalising a policy which is aimed at keeping a hawk’s eye vigil on the social media to check if it is being “misused” to conspire against India and spread anti-national propaganda.

A meeting was held today among representatives of central security agencies and the home ministry to discuss various issues related to it, officials sources said.

At present, there is only a set of “do’s and don’ts” for the social media which needs to be graduated to a full-fledged guidelines that should be adopted on such a network.

The move assumes significance as there have been instances where terrorists were found to be using social media to conspire against the country or to propagate anti-India materials. (AGENCIES)

