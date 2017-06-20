Mehbooba’s Eid gift to employees; Directs release of June salary before Eid

SRINAGAR: Keeping the needs of employees of the State Government in mind, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today directed release of salary for the month of June before Eid ul Fitr which falls next week.

The directions were issued to the Finance Department by the Chief Minister today.

The Chief Minister has also directed that monthly dues be also disbursed among the SSA teachers, contractual and adhoc employees as well before the Eid so that they also can celebrate the festive occasion without any difficulty.

