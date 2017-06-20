sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Mehbooba’s Eid gift to employees; Directs release of June salary before Eid

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
SRINAGAR: Keeping the needs of employees of the State Government in mind, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today directed release of salary for the month of June before Eid ul Fitr which falls next week.

The directions were issued to the Finance Department by the Chief Minister today.

The Chief Minister has also directed that monthly dues be also disbursed among the SSA teachers, contractual and adhoc employees as well before the Eid so that they also can celebrate the festive occasion without any difficulty.

