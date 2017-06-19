Mehbooba visits slain SHO’s family

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today visited the family of slain SHO, Feroz Ahmad Dar at Sangam to personally extend her sympathies to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister spent time with the parents, wife and two kids of the slain Police officer and shared their grief.

Mehbooba Mufti directed the concerned authorities to complete the case of compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the slain cop in the shortest possible time.

The Chief Minister also assured the family to look into the demand of restructuring of the housing loan which the deceased had taken for construction of his house.

Vice President, PDP; Mohammad Sartaj Madni; Vice Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Board, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain; senior officers of civil administration and Police accompanied the Chief Minister.

