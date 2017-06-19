Mehbooba visits slain SHO’s family

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 19/06/2017
SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today visited the family of slain SHO, Feroz Ahmad Dar at Sangam to personally extend her sympathies to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister spent time with the parents, wife and two kids of the slain Police officer and shared their grief.

Mehbooba Mufti directed the concerned authorities to complete the case of compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the slain cop in the shortest possible time.

The Chief Minister also assured the family to look into the demand of restructuring of the housing loan which the deceased had taken for construction of his house.

Vice President, PDP; Mohammad Sartaj Madni; Vice Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Board, Peerzada Mansoor  Hussain; senior officers of civil administration and Police accompanied the Chief Minister.

