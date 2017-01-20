Breaking News:

Mehbooba meets Rajnath

NEW DELHI, Jan 19:
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him security situation in the state.
During the 20-minute meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Home Minister about the prevailing situation in J&K, particularly in the Valley and border areas.
Mehbooba and Singh also discussed about the unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the return of those who have migrated, including Kashmiri Pandits.
The Chief Minister also conveyed Singh the steps taken for various development initiatives, especially as part of the Prime Minister’s economic package announced for the State, official sources said. (PTI)

