Mehbooba launches JK Bank’s Mobile Bank, AEPS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today launched the Mobile Bank and AEPS (Adhaar Enabled Payment System) of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank here.

The mobile application has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of the customers of the State. The inauguration was part of the Digi Dhan Mela held here.

Digi Dhan is an initiative of the Central Government which enables a direct interface between consumers and merchants to undertake real time digital transactions through the Digi Dhan Bazaar. The Chief Minister also gave away awards to several individuals and officials who have done pioneering work in spreading awareness about cashless and digital transactions among the masses. (AGENCIES)

