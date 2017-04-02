Mehbooba invites PM Modi to Kashmir

UDHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmir valley.

“Srinagar Taxi Tour operators met me recently and they requested me that whenever I meet Modi Ji, I invite him to Kashmir Valley,” Ms Mufti said, while addressing a gathering here after the Prime Minister inaugurated Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

She however, requested the Prime Minister to visit Kashmir. She also said that the tunnel has not only cut short duration of journey from Jammu to Kashmir but it has also reduced distance between people from both the regions.

Ms Mufti assured to the Prime Minister that she will try her best to bring Kashmir valley much closer to the nation. (AGENCIES)

