Mehbooba inaugurates Physical Education College at Ganderbal, bridge at Fatehpora

Srinagar: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today inaugurated the new building of Govt. College of Physical Education at Gadoora, Ganderbal.

Built at a cost of Rs. 30.39 crore, the college campus is spread over 210 kanals. The double storeyed complex houses an Administrative block, Computer Laboratory, Library hall, five Lecture halls, Museum, indoor and outdoor stadia, hostels, Fitness cum gym centre besides several sports fields and other allied facilities.

The college is equipped with latest equipment and infrastructure to train youth in sports.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister went round the college complex and inspected the facilities being provided there.

Mehbooba Mufti interacted with the students and congratulated them on getting the new college building. She impressed upon them to take sports education seriously and earn a name in it.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated a single lane 72 metre long bridge at Fatehpora constructed by R& B Department at a cost of Rs. 4.68 crore.

Minister for R&B and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri; Minister for Education, Naeem Akhtar; Minister for Technical Education, Youth Services & Sports, Moulvi Imran Raza Ansari; MLA, Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar; Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Tariq Hussain Ganaie; Managing Director, JKPCC, Dileep Thusu and other senior officers were present on these occasions.

Later, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Government College of Engineering & Technology at Safapora.

To be constructed at a cost of Rs. 26 crore, the college, spread over 68 kanals of land, would have five academic blocks besides separate units for administration, laboratory, computer block, library, workshops etc. The college would be completed by 2019.

Interacting with the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said her Government has embarked on a twin path of development and dialogue in the State. She regretted that much of the working season this year got unfortunately wasted but vowed that the lost time would be made up and the developmental process would be expedited. She asked people to cooperate with Government in its agenda so that people of the State could reap the benefits.

Minister for Education, Naeem Akhtar; MLA, Mohammad Akbar Lone Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Tariq Hussain Ganaie; Managing Director, JKPCC, Dileep Thusu and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

