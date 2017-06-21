Mehbooba distributes relief cheques among fire sufferers of Shalimar, Reshi Bazaar

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti distributed cash assistance among the fire sufferer shopkeepers of Reshi Bazaar, Anantnag and Shalimar, Srinagar here today.

These shopkeepers had lost their shops and goods in two separate devastating fire incidents recently.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the administration to render all possible help to these shopkeepers in rebuilding their assets.

The Chief Minister gave away seven cheques of Rs. Fifty thousand each among the Reshi Bazar shopkeepers and 16 cheques of Rs. Fifty thousand each among the Shalimar shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers put up some demands with the Chief Minister which include construction of rest rooms at Shalimar market, loss assessment of Reshi Bazaar shopkeepers and release of balance amount of flood relief in their favour.

Mehbooba Mufti directed the concerned officers to take appropriate action on the demands put forth by the shopkeepers.

