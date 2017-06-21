sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Mehbooba distributes relief cheques among fire sufferers of Shalimar, Reshi Bazaar

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Mehbooba distributes relief cheques among fire sufferers of Shalimar, Reshi Bazaar

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti distributed cash assistance among the fire sufferer shopkeepers of Reshi Bazaar, Anantnag and Shalimar, Srinagar here today.

These shopkeepers had lost their shops and goods in two separate devastating fire incidents recently.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the administration to render all possible help to these shopkeepers in rebuilding their assets.

The Chief Minister gave away seven cheques of Rs. Fifty thousand each among the Reshi Bazar shopkeepers and 16 cheques of Rs. Fifty thousand each among the Shalimar shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers put up some demands with the Chief Minister which include construction of rest rooms at Shalimar market, loss assessment of Reshi Bazaar shopkeepers and release of balance amount of flood relief in their favour.

Mehbooba Mufti directed the concerned officers to take appropriate action on the demands put forth by the shopkeepers.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top