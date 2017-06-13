Mehbooba discusses GST preparedness in state at all-party meet

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today convened an all-party meeting to discuss various issues pertaining to the GST rollout in the State.

In her opening remarks, the chief minister said the idea behind convening the meeting was to evolve a broad-based consensus on adopting any tax regime in the State.

She appealed the representatives of all political parties to come forward with their suggestions and remarks on the subject so that a view, which represents the aspirations of all sections of the society, is taken by the Government.

Thanking the members of all political parties for attending the meeting, Mehbooba said the implementation of GST regime in the state is a subject matter of collective decision by every section of society and not of the Government alone. (AGENCIES)

