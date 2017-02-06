Breaking News:

Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K

Posted on 6/02/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

CHANDIGARH:  A medium danger warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir above 2,500 metres.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) said a “medium danger” warning is in place for avalanche-prone slopes above 2,500 metres in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the warning is valid for the next 24 hours, starting at 5 PM today, and advised people not venture into avalanche-prone areas.

The SASE said a fresh spell of snow was witnessed until this morning in Gulmarg (10 cm) and Drass (38 cm) in J&K. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.

More Related News

Markets

NASDAQ5666.77  chart+30.57
S&P 5002297.42  chart+16.57
INFY13.88  chart+0.13
GCG12.CMXN/A  chartN/A
^NSEBANKN/A  chartN/A
VMW88.95  chart+0.95
MSFT63.68  chart+0.51

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top