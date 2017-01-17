Measures taken to utilise 23,750 acres of Auqaf land: Govt

JAMMU: The State Government today said that innovative measures have been taken to make optimum use of Auqaf assets on commercial basis.

Replying to the Demand of Grants of Hajj and Auqaf Department in the Legislative Assembly today, Minister of State for Hajj and Auqaf, Syed Farooq Ahmed Andrabi said the functioning of the department is being streamlined on modern and scientific lines to make it a more vibrant and competitive organisation.

The minister said the shopping malls and other commercial assets, besides modern educational and health institutions are being established in the state out of Auqaf funds.

He said under the historical decision by former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Syed, four nursing colleges at Kishtwar, Jammu, Kot Bhalwal, Rajouri, besides two such colleges in Kashmir valley have started functioning where 300 students are undergoing training in different courses. (AGENCIES)

