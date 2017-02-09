Massive infrastructure upgradation in power sector underway: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Speaker Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta today said that elaborate efforts are underway to bring about major power sector reforms including full scale implementation of R-APDRP scheme to augment and regulate the existing power supply in the State.

The Speaker said this during a visit to review the pace of work being undertaken in various parts of Jammu as part of Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP).

He while stressing on the need to expedite the process for implementation of the R-APDRP and said that this aims at a sustainable development of the sector and would bring structural changes besides strengthening the distribution network of State power utilities.

The Speaker also said that this will help in fixing accountability, reduction of outages and interruptions, reduction of AT&C (or T&D) losses besides increasing consumer satisfaction through strengthening and up-gradation of Sub-Transmission & Distribution network & adoption of Information Technology in the sector.

During the visit, the Speaker took stock of progress on construction of 33/11 KV Receiving Station Hakkal and 33/11 KV Receiving Station New Sainik Colony, each being constructed at the cost Rs 206.15 lakh with a capacity of 1X10 MVA.

The Speaker was informed that with the commissioning of these receiving stations, the power scenario in Karan Bagh, Chatha, Chowadi, Sainik Colony and adjacent areas will improve immensely.

Kavinder Gupta urged the concerned agencies to expedite the work on these projects and ensure their timely completion.

He also inspected the HVDS System of Channi Himmat. He was informed that the 25 KVA transformers will feed power to 2 to 3 households depending upon the load. It will reduce the power losses and at the same time supply stable power to the authorized consumers.

The Speaker was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer PDD Sunil Gupta, Executive Engineers PDD AK Chhibber and Vinod Baloch, Joint General Manager IRCON Sanjeev Kumar besides other officers of the concerned departments.

