Manyal kick starts series of development works in Purmandal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 8: State president BJP, SC Morcha and MLA Samba, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal today started construction of 1.25 km long Deon road. It will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 17 lakh.

He said the construction of drain and protection work will also be undertaken along with road.

Later Dr. Manyal started drilling of hand pump at Deon which is long pending demand of locals.

People complimented MLA for fulfilling their demands on priority for redressing the water problem.

Dr. Manyal conducted a public darbar at Deon where people apprised him of various problems being faced by them. They projected their demands in respect of drinking water, electric poles and demanded improvement in power supply.

MLA after listening to the problems of people, sought reports from the concerned officers and directed them for early redressal of the grievances.

Responding to the demands Dr. Manyal assured the people from Deon for approval of one dugwell to redress the problem of water supply.

Manyal also directed J. E RDD to make estimate of T. Road to connect Village Padal.

Addressing the gathering he said that Narendra Modi Government is committed for development of the State and in particular Jammu region.

Dr. Manyal directed all officers of PHE, PDD, and R&B to redress the grievances of the locals on priority.

Later on his return from Deon to Purmandal a deputation from Grahan met the MLA and demanded one hand pump.

MLA assured them that the hand pump will be dug in the village.

Dr Manyal also visited Government Middle School Bari Brahmana where he interacted with students and asked about their requirements and facilities for betterment of education. Teachers raised problem like lane connectivity, repairing of door and windows, a projector for the smart class etc.

Others present on the occasion were AEE, J. E R&B PWD, J. E RDD, etc.

