Mandhana, Raj guide India to 35-run win over England

DERBY (ENGLAND): India women’s cricket team launched their campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 35-run win over England, riding on superb batting display by the top-order, here today.

Put into bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display as India posted an imposing 281 for three after being asked to bat.

Mandhana forged a 144-run opening wicket stand with Poonam Raut (86 off 134) before skipper Mithali Raj (71 not out) completed an unprecedented seventh consecutive half century in ODIs.

India then returned to dismiss England for 246 with 15 balls to spare to make a resounding start to their World Cup campaign at the County Ground here.

It is India’s first win over England in five years as they had all lost all six previous matches to the hosts. (AGENCIES)

