Mahesh Sharma’s official residence likely to become Prez retirement home

NEW DELHI : 10 Rajaji Marg, the official residence of Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, is likely to become the retirement home of President Pranab Mukherjee when he demits his office in July this year.

“Urban Development Ministry had asked if I have an objection to vacating the house. I have asked them to allot me some other house and I will immediately vacate because this place is more important for President than me,” Sharma said.

10 Rajaji Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi was occupied by former President A P J Abdul Kalam till his death in 2015, after which it was allotted to the minister.

Sharma, who is an MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, lives in Sector 15 Noida but uses his official bungalow during the day for meetings.

A retired President is entitled to rent-free accommodation anywhere in India with free water and electricity for the remainder of his/her life as per the President’s Pension Rules, 1962.

The 10 Rajaji Marg house is spread over an area of 11,776 sq feet with the ground floor housing a library and an attached reading space. (AGENCIES)

