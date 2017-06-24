sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Lt Gen D Anbu takes stock of security arrangements for Amarnath yatra

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Lt Gen D Anbu takes stock of security arrangements for Amarnath yatra

 

SRINAGAR:  Northern Army commander Lt Gen D Anbu today visited formations in south Kashmir and took stock  of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin from June 29.

            The commander stressed on the need for close coordination with the civil administration to ensure a smooth and efficient conduct of the annual pilgrimage, an Army official said.

            Lt Gen Anbu along with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu visited the army formations and units deployed in south Kashmir and took stock of the security and other arrangements for the yatra, the official said.

            The commander appreciated the synergy being maintained amongst security agencies, he added.

            Lt Gen Anbu later called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra during his day long visit to the valley and discussed the prevailing situation, the official said.

              The Governor was apprised of the key initiatives of the Army to ensure security during the yatra, the officer said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top