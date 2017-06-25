sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Locals protest, block Highway against shifting of liquor shops in Vijaypur

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Locals protest, block Highway against shifting of liquor shops in Vijaypur

Excelsior Correspondent
SAMBA, June 24:  In the wake of Supreme Court direction banning sale of liquor along the National and State highways, some liquor shops have been relocated in interior areas thus triggering strong protests by the locals.
Locals of Vijaypur today held a protest and blocked Jammu-Pathankot National Highway against relocating of a liquor shops from Highway to Railway road, that too near a school. The protesting people raised slogans and demanded immediate shifting of the liquor shop from their area. They alleged that the liquor shop in residential area will become a source of nuisance for families living there.
The protesters said it is quite amazing that after the  ban on sale of liquor  on highway,   liquor vendor were relocating their shops in residential areas despite objections from the locals. “We would not allow opening of any wine shop in our locality at any cost and we demand immediate shifting of wine shop”.
Later, DC Samba Sheetal Nanda, SSP Anil Mangotra .SDM Ravinder Sharma along with other senior officers arrived at spot and pacified the protesters. They assured that no wine shop will be opened in their locality, following which the protesters dispersed.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, State2. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top