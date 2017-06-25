Locals protest, block Highway against shifting of liquor shops in Vijaypur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 24: In the wake of Supreme Court direction banning sale of liquor along the National and State highways, some liquor shops have been relocated in interior areas thus triggering strong protests by the locals.

Locals of Vijaypur today held a protest and blocked Jammu-Pathankot National Highway against relocating of a liquor shops from Highway to Railway road, that too near a school. The protesting people raised slogans and demanded immediate shifting of the liquor shop from their area. They alleged that the liquor shop in residential area will become a source of nuisance for families living there.

The protesters said it is quite amazing that after the ban on sale of liquor on highway, liquor vendor were relocating their shops in residential areas despite objections from the locals. “We would not allow opening of any wine shop in our locality at any cost and we demand immediate shifting of wine shop”.

Later, DC Samba Sheetal Nanda, SSP Anil Mangotra .SDM Ravinder Sharma along with other senior officers arrived at spot and pacified the protesters. They assured that no wine shop will be opened in their locality, following which the protesters dispersed.

