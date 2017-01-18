Local court grants bail to separatist leader Masrat Alam

SRINAGAR: A local court in Srinagar today granted bail to senior separatist leader of hardline Hurriyat Conference (HC) Masrat Alam Bhat.

Masrat, the brain behind 2010 agitation during which more than 120 people, mostly youths were killed, was arrested from city outskirts at Tailbal area after evading arrest for about six months.

However, he was released immediately after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) formed coalition Government headed by then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 2014. Following sharp reaction from national parties and some BJP leaders, Masrat was again arrested and later booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to Jammu.

However, the high court quashed his detention a number of times but he was re-arrested each time again. A spokesman of the Muslim League (ML) headed by Masrat said here this evening that City Magistrate granted bail to him today. He said the bail orders will be served to jail authorities tomorrow. (UNI)

