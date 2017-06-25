Life Learning Lessons

Pinaki Bakshi

Life is a beautiful journey, but undoubtedly beautiful deeds, actions and words make it more beautiful and worth living. One of the inspirational freedom fable by Richard Bach, ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’, reminds one of the shackles that we all are bonded in by so called society and which means only survival and nothing else. And if in case one wants to take some high flight far off from society, one gets banished from the society. Survival is our one and only means to stay here, but to think different; to live different is what all makes the difference. But, unfortunately we all are in a messy run of survival, in which we don’t realise our uniqueness inside us, but want to be like others, we can’t appreciate ourselves, but get jealous of others’ appreciation.

To be happy and to make others happy has become a deserty kind of thing. We get to learn so many things by getting expensive books, but the real life learnings remain far from our realm, and a time comes, when more things seem to be expensive, that can’t even one learn from any world’s book. The world is increasingly designed to depress us. Happiness is not very good for the economy. If we were happy with what we had, why would we need more? How do you sell an anti-ageing moisturiser? You make someone worry about ageing. How do you get people to vote for a political party? You make them worry about immigration. How do you get them to buy insurance? By making them worry about everything. How do you get them to have plastic surgery? By highlighting their physical flaws.

To be calm becomes a kind of revolutionary act. To be comfortable with our messy human selves wouldn’t be good for business. Instead of negative intuitions and thinking over only negative outcomes, if one think optimistically than these outcomes will be amazing and far better in their nature.

“Living up to an image that you have of yourself

Or that other people have of you is inauthentic living”.

Life is an adviser, rather than a criticizer. Intelligent minds, heavy personalities, elite society live and think that they have actually lived. But, seriously they have only survived, if they have not realised the real beauty of life, which lies in helping others, in contributing in someone’s life, in making others happy or having acted as a human being. For living with bones and flesh is not a worth living, but understanding humanity beyond limitations, making your existence of some worth so that people are left short of your words even at your back, to realise others of their existence, which they were never aware of, is such a blessing which God bestows by wisely choosing his agents, whom he rarely chooses to add on more good in his deeds.

But, unfortunately very few are aware of life- learning lessons, which means to give more than expecting, to live more than surviving, to love more than hating, for world needs this. World needs this badly.

Life learning lessons one can never find in any book of the world, but once if we have understood the meaning of life and have lived it like anything, it will become such treasure that it will be always relishing and cherishing. Life is such an eternal joy, which only those can taste, who have lived it and also make others to live it. The dates on the calendar hardly matter, but the day when one has lived up our life fully, that becomes the special occasional date in our life’s calendar, rest all remains just date. Nobody is wrong, nobody is born evil, and it is just sometimes they get trapped by uneven forces and circumstances. The main motive of humanity is to realise humanity which can only be fulfilled once we will enter in somebody’s cactus zone, in which we leave them the way they are. How can one stay happy by leaving others in pain? How can we find way to heaven by leaving others on the way to hell? How can one imagine our existence of some worth, by demotivating others and never making them realise what they could do for others by making them happy. One must not forget that there are some unique individuals that are brought on this physical plane to shift the consciousness. Each are very different, these individuals will be perceived as stubborn or loners. But they are here for a bigger purpose deeper than their flesh.

‘Having a soft heart in a cruel world is courage not weakness’.

Let your good deeds shower all the happiness on mankind. Get wet with all the happiness, so that wherever you go, those drops from your wet world of happiness also drop on others. Rub all the sadness with your happy towel. Put the cream of smile on your face. Let the humanity powder make you shine you in front of the world.

“Do not climb a mountain with an intention that the world should see you,

In fact climb the mountain with the intention to see the world.”

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com

