Lawn Tennis court dedicated to Nagrota martyr Maj Kunal

Posted on 25/05/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

page12-1JAMMU, May 24: In a solemn ceremony, the White Knight Corps dedicated the Garrison lawn tennis court and instituted a rolling trophy in honour of Late Major Kunal Gosavi.
Late Major Gosavi had made the supreme sacrifice in terror attack in Nagrota on November 29, 2016. He was a charismatic personality, who with his resolute attitude and incredible leadership skills, proved himself as role model for today’s generation.
An avid sportsperson, he displayed extreme passion for sports, particularly the racquet games. Reminiscing his sporting prowess, the White Knight Corps dedicated the Garrison Lawn Tennis Court after the brave heart’s name.
Uma Kunal Gosavi, the martyrs wife, in presence of Lieutenant General AK Sharma, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and Rekha Sharma, inaugurated the tennis complex. She also unveiled the Major Kunal Gosavi Lawn Tennis Rolling Trophy during the event.

  • Tyrion Gupta

    Is it open to general public?

