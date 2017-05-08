Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial in all multi-crore fodder scam cases: SC

NEW DELHI : RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial in all multi-crore fodder scam cases said SC against Lalu and others were stayed after conviction in one of the fodder scam cases.

SC says Jharkhand High Court should have been consistent in its findings and should not have given different views for different sets of accused in a case.

SC also pulls up CBI for delay in filing appeal against the high court order in the case. SC says CBI director should have looked into this important matter and deputed an officer to pursue the case. (agencies)

