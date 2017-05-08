Hacklink Hacklinkler Hacklink Sitesi

Breaking News:

Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial in all multi-crore fodder scam cases: SC

Posted on 8/05/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI : RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial in all multi-crore fodder scam cases said SC against Lalu and others were stayed after conviction in one of the fodder scam cases.
SC says Jharkhand High Court should have been consistent in its findings and should not have given different views for different sets of accused in a case.
SC also pulls up CBI for delay in filing appeal against the high court order in the case.  SC says CBI director should have looked into this important matter and deputed an officer to pursue the case. (agencies)

  • Mohan

    Only drama is going on without results. When these politicians will be prosecuted and will land in jail. There is nexus among govt, judiciary and investigating agencies who are fooling to people of country which is evident from corruption cases of Jayalalithaa and laloo. While she was sentenced after her death and Laloo are roaming freely with compliments from Supreme court and CBI who gave bail to such convicted criminal. The public is only a spectator and unable to do anything while politicians are recklessly looting this country without any fear. This is very alarming conditions in this country. These corrupt politicians are worst than naxalites who are looting for their livelihood while Laloo has looted thousand of crores affecting life of 10 crore people of Bihar. Modi govt has also connived with corrupts since it is not enforcing any new law for stringent punishment for corrupts.

