JAMMU: Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Choudhary Lal Singh today extended warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

While complimenting the people, the Minister hoped that the festival would herald a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in the state. “Such occasions strengthen the bond of unity and brotherhood among the people irrespective of caste, creed and color”, he asserted.

