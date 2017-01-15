Lakshya CA Udhampur drubs MIER Cricket Academy by 23 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Lakshya Cricket Academy Udhampur defeated MIER Cricket Academy Jammu by 23 runs in the 60-overs New Year Under-14 Cricket Cup, being organized by Kishan Chand Cricket Club in collaboration with Mayank Goswami Cricket Academy, under the overall supervision of former Ranji Trophy player and Member BCCI, Ankush Abrol and supervision of Academy’s coach, Sunil Kumar at MGCA ground, here.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Lakshya CA scored a modest total of 124 runs in 50 overs. Surya Udhay Singh top scored with 69 runs, while Agastya Sharma contributed 10 runs to the total. For MIER Academy, Karmanya and Sayyam scalped 3 wickets each.

In reply, MIER CA, managed to score 101 runs in 30 overs, thus lost the match by 23 runs. Shiamik, Yuvraj and Danishe contributed 22, 21 and 15 runs to the total respectively. For Lakshya Academy, Sarabjeet was the wrecker-in-chief, who bagged 5 important wickets, while Nikhil Singh claimed 2 wickets. Sarabjeet was declared as man of the match for his 5-wicket haul.

The match was officiated by Madan and Sadiq as umpires.

