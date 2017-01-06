Ladakhi students protest against GMC molestation

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 5: Scores of students of Ladakh region from different colleges staged a massive protest here against the alleged molestation of an MBBS student by a doctor at Government Medical College Jammu and demanded strict action against the accused.

The protesters said they are protesting against the “criminal act” done by a doctor against a medical student and want immediate termination of the accused. “Ladakhi girls are facing harassment all over India as the people think we would not speak out. We salute the medical student who has taken a stand against the harassment. We want termination of the doctor without any further delay”, a protester said.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With