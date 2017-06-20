Kumble quits as India coach

NEW DELHI: Anil Kumble has reportedly stepped down as India’s chief cricket coach amid speculation of a rift with captain Virat Kohli.

Although, none of the BCCI top officials, who are in London for the ICC Annual Conference, were available for confirmation but it is being widely reported that Kumble has submitted his resignation.

Kumble’s decision comes in the wake of reports claiming rifts between him and Kohli, and just two days after India’s embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday.

However, Kumble decided to stay back in London for the ICC ‘Annual Conference’ as he is the chairman of the Cricket Committee while the Indian team boarded the flight to Barbados. (AGENCIES)

