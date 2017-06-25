Kovind’s pan-India tour starts from UP, meets lawmakers for support

LUCKNOW: NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind today met with MPs and state legislators of BJP and its allies from Uttar Pradesh, kick-starting his nationwide tour from his home state to seek support from various political parties.

Accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, Kovind drove straight to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence from the airport.

Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders and ministers earlier received 71-year-old Kovind at the airport here.

At the CM’s residence on the Kalidas Marg, he interacted with a host of senior party leaders including Union ministers Uma Bharti and Gadkari, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. He also met with UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With