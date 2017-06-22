Kovind to visit Leh for 3 days

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 21: NDA’s President candidate Ram Nath Kovind will visit here for three days from July 25 to inaugurate Mahakurana Diwas being organized by Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) in collaboration with Ladakh Buddhist Association and 19th Bakula Rinpoche Birth Centenary Celebration Committee.

Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Prasanna Ramaswamy said all arrangements for the visit of Kovind have been made. He will be in Leh on June 25 and 26 and return to Union capital on June 27.

This will be first visit of Kovind to any State after being nominated as NDA candidate for the post of President.

Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Kiran Bedi, Royal Bhutanese Embassy V Namhyel and 140 delegates from Thailand will also take part in the function.

This was stated by MIMC founder and organizing committee Chairman Bhikkhu Sanghasena while addressing a press conference at Press Club Leh.

He informed that MIMC has been organizing the “Mahakaruna-Great Compa-ssion in Action” events for the past several years in different parts of North India to spread the message of compassion.

He further added that Maharkaruna is to spread the message of peace, happiness and harmonious co-existence towards all sentient beings and the efforts is very helpful in national Integration, culture promotion, strengthening of world peace and interfaith solidarity based on common human values such as Mahakaruna, Ahimsa and Peace. He also informed that as many as 140 nuns and monks from Thailand are on religious pad Yatra from Dharamshala to reach Leh to participate in the celebration.

