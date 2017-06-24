Kovind to start campaigning for Prez post from UP tomorrow

LUCKNOW: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of 14th President of the country and former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is all set to launch his countrywide campaign from his home state Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow.

State BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today that Mr Kovind will reach here tomorrow to launch the campaign and hold a meeting with NDA legislators and MPs.

The campaign will be followed by a meeting of the legislators and the MPs of the NDA partners at the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he informed. “Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav will accompany the Presidential candidate. Invitation has been sent to all the NDA MPs and legislators from UP to attend tomorrow’s meet with Mr Kovind,” Mr Pathak said.

Mr Bhupendra, who will be accompanying Pitted to be the 14th President of the country,Mr Kovind across the country for campaigning, has been appointed campaign in-charge of the NDA candidate by the party.

During his two days stay in the state capital, Mr Kovind is likely to meet the leaders of the opposition parties — Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of BSP. Mr Mulayam, who attended the dinner party hosted by the Chief Minister on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on June 20, had expressed his support for Mr Kovind. However, Mr Akhilesh has gone the other way with the opposition candidate, Meira Kumar.

During his stay here, the Presidential candidate will meet the independent MLAs and the smaller parties separately to urge them to vote in his favour.

UP is the most important state for the Presidential polls as BJP has the highest number of MPs and MLAs from the state. Besides, BJP and its partners have 325 members in the 403-member UP Assembly while the opposition SP has 47, BSP 18, Congress 7, RLD one and others and independents five.

The family members of Mr Kovind and his supports in Kanpur performed ‘havan’ for his grand success at their residence in Maharishi Dayanand Vihar in Indira Nagar area yesterday, when he was filing his nominations in New Delhi, Mr Ram Shankar Kovind, nephew of the candidate, told reporters. The election will be held on July 17 and counting of votes will take place on July 20. (AGENCIES)

