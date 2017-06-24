sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Kohli takes stock of availability of chicken, fish for Eid

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Kohli takes stock of availability of chicken, fish for Eid

SRINAGAR, JUNE 24- Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Abdul Gani Kohli today held a meeting with the officers of Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Departments and took stock of the availability of chicken and fish stock on the eve of Eid-ul fitr.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister directed the concerned for ensuring adequate stock of chicken and fish on reasonable rates at Capital cities and district headquarters across the State for the convenience of people. He also appealed people to purchase chicken and fish from sale centres established by departments.

Reviewing the stock position of chicken and fish, the Minister was apprised that the department has kept buffer stocks of chicken for sale at Tankipora, Press Colony, Rawalpora, Jawahar Nagar, Barzulla, Chanapora, Civil Secretariat, Nowhatta, Omarhair, Khanyar, Hariparbhat and Gowkadal.

It was also given out that the department has established a fish sale point of trout fishes at Nehru Park, besides   mobile vans would also be pressed into service for sale of trout fish in Srinagar city.  Adequate stock of chicken and fish would be made available at district and Tehsil headquarters across the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the meeting was informed.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Regional News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top