Breaking News:

Kohli reviews power scenario at Kalakote

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

JAMMU: Minister for Animal Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Abdul Gani Kohli today chaired a meeting of senior officers of Power Development Department to review the power scenario in Kalakote.

Threadbare discussion was held on the issues regarding erratic power supply in some hamlets of Kalakote area.

       The meeting was informed that under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Scheme, various transformers and electric poles have been installed in inaccessible hamlets of Kalakote to provide power supply to these areas.

       He said that focus is being laid on power sector by the government to provide electricity to people of every area especially hilly and far-off pockets.

       The Minister asked the PDD functionaries to work with dedication and devotion to deliver best possible services to the people. He asked the people to personally monitor development works in their respective areas for time bound completion.

