Breaking News:

Kohli retains top spot, 5-0 win over WI to give India 2nd spot

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
DUBAI: Virat Kohli retained the top spot among batsmen while India were placed third among ODI teams in the latest ICC Rankings issued today.

Kohli leads South Africa’s AB de Villiers by four points and he will aim to consolidate his number-one batting position and also help India reclaim the number-two ranking when he captains his side in the five-ODI series against the West Indies, starting tomorrow.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were at joint 10th in the list of batsmen while there were no Indians among top-10 bowlers and top-5 all-rounders.

India (116 points) can leapfrog second-placed Australia (117 points) by a fraction of a point if the Kohli-led side win all the five matches of the ODI series against the West Indies. (AGENCIES)

