Kim Kardashian laughs off pregnancy rumours

LOS ANGELES : Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has rubbished reports that she is expecting her third child with husband and rapper Kanye West.

The 36-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s pregnancy rumours started doing rounds once again after one of her fans on Twitter, wrote, “Reetweet if you’re getting pregnant in time for Kim and Kanye (West’s) kids line launch”, reported AceShowbiz.

When Kardashian was asked by another fan if she is really expecting, the star replied, “Def not.”

Kim, who shares North and Saint with the 39-year-old rapper, first sparked pregnancy rumours in early January after she was spotted cradling her tummy while leaving a Kardashian family’s gynecologist’s office in Beverly Hills. (AGENCIES)

