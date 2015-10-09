Kidney donor required

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Reeta Pandita wife of Raj Kumar Pandita resident of Kot, near Central Jail urgently requires a donor for kidney transplantation as advised by the doctors.

Donors can donate kidney with blood group (o+) or can help Reeta by donating amount generously in her husband’s account namely Raj Kumar Pandita, SBI, Janipur account number 0000020026136217.

Donor can get further details on contact numbers: 9796654213, 9796483803, 9086702196 and 8492061896.

