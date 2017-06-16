Kendall Jenner looking for a new home

LOS ANGELES, June 15: Supermodel Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home on the westside of Los Angeles after her house was broken into earlier this year.

The 21-year-old catwalk star’s home was burgled in March this year and after also having to endure a stalker coming to see her at her home address, she has decided to consider moving away.

She bought the home she is currently living in for USD 6.5 million but is now looking on spending around USD 15 million on a home on the westside of Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

Kendall’s mother Kris Jenner recently revealed that the family has increased their security after Kendall had thousands of pounds of jewellery stolen from her home.

And Kendall’s half sister Kim Kardashian West – who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year – previously revealed it was her posts on social media that led the robbers to her home during the terrifying ordeal. (PTI)

