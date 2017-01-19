Katra getting 6 lakh gallons of potable water daily, claims PHE Minister

JAMMU: Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Lal Choudhary today said pilgrim Town Katra is getting six lakh gallons of potable water daily from the water supply scheme fed by Dhasar Nallah.

He said the Government is mulling to upgrade the infrastructure of the existing scheme to further augment the potable water supply to the town.

Giving details in the Upper House, the Minister said the existing scheme was approved under STF during the year 2011-12 at an estimated cost of Rs 47 crore for improvement and augmentation of water supply to Katra town and its surrounding areas.

He said the scheme was designed to meet the requirement of drinking water for the local population as well as the Yatries visiting the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. (AGENCIES)

