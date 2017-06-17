Kathua will see massive infrastructural change in coming days: Jasrotia

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 16: Taking a quick action on the demands of residents of his constituency, BJP MLA Kathua Rajiv Jasrotia today inaugurated blacktopping from Kathua Canal to National Highway via Patel Nagar Kathua at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh in the presence of district president Prem Nath Dogra, City Mandal Pardhan Vidya Sagar, Pushpindr, Lokesh, Kulbir Singh and other prominent party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA stated that many new works will also be started in coming days which will improve the system of providing basic amenities to the masses of Kathua constituency. He also stated that in coming days the works of black topping of roads will be taken up by the concerned departments in order to provide best connectivity of roads to the residents of Kathua constituency but others too who pass through those roads.

MLA maintained that roads are lifeline of a developed nation and key-indicators of development. Although, Kathua is a far-flung area with a serpentine network scattered although criss-cross of the constituency, however when he was elected as a Legislator, he has taken every step possible to ensure equitable development of constituency. Within a short stint blacktopping work on more than half a score of roads has been done and they stand dedicated to the public and work on other half score of roads (for blacktopping) is underway and shall be finalized very shortly, he added.

He said that though it is a challenge for him, he still resolves to provide metalled road to each and every hamlet of his constituency.

Jasrotia further said that the financial package announced by the Central Government for the development of the State which includes works pertaining to improvement of roads, National and State highways, electricity, water supply, education sector, health sector so on, shows the commitment of the BJP led Central Government towards development of J&K.

The MLA said that the works which have been stalled due to negligent attitude of the previous NC-Congress Government have been taken up on priority and the people of Kathua will see a massive infrastructural change in the coming time and witness positive developments like flyovers for the city, tourist spots for special tourist attractions, model Bus Stand and Railway Station, and upgraded parking facilities. Jasrotia said that this time no compromise will be done with the quality of work and special care will be taken in its execution. “I myself will supervise the work so that the quality can be maintained and people don’t have to suffer in the future.

