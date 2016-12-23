Kashmir valley under intense cold wave

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: Kashmir valley is reeling under intense cold wave conditions with night and day temperatures dipping below normal and Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather will continue.

Cold wave continued throughout Kashmir and Ladakh today as night temperatures remained below freezing point and several degrees below normal.

A MeT official said that cold wave is likely to continue during the next 24 hours as weather is expected to remain dry during this period. However, the official said that there may be light snow or rainfall at isolated places in the hills of Kashmir during next 48 hours.

Srinagar recorded minus 5.0 degree Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 5.5 degree Celsius and minus 1.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Qazigund was at minus 5.2 degree Celsius, Kupwara minus 5.1 degree Celsius and Kokernag recorded minus 1.8 degree Celsius.

Leh town recorded minus 12.1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature and Kargil minus 9.3 degree Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 5.7 degree Celsius, Katra 10.4 degree Celsius, Batote 7.2 degree Celsius, Banihal 1.0 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperatures today.

Srinagar recorded maximum day temperature of 8.2 degree Celsius while normal day temperature for this time of the year is 9 degree Celsius, Qazigund recorded 9.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 8.8 degree Celsius, Kupwara 8.5 degree Celsius, Kokernag 9.1 degree Celsius, Gulmarg 7.8 degree Celsius, Leh 9. 3 degree Celsius and Kargil 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 22.9 degree Celsius, Katra 22 degree Celsius, Banihal 18 degree Celsius, Batote 16.8 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah 16 degree Celsius.

As the night temperatures continue to be below subzero for last two weeks, parts of Dal lake and other water bodies continue to be frozen.

The taps and water pipes are also freezing at several places during the night leading to the water shortage in certain areas in the morning.

Frosty mornings and slippery roads cause problems to pedestrians and motorists in Srinagar city and other places.

Due to cold weather conditions people are mostly staying indoors to save themselves from cold wave. The power generation has gone down leading to power crisis in Kashmir.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With