Breaking News:

Kashmir to celebrate Eid tomorrow

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

            Large congregations of Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah, Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura and TRC ground in the city as thanksgiving at the culmination of the holy month.

            Similar congregational prayers are also scheduled to be held at district and tehsil headquarters across the state.

            Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other parts of the world celebrated Eid today.

            Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has felicitated people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid. (AGENCIES)

