Breaking News:

Kashmir is heaven, need to ensure peace: Army chief

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: Kashmir is heaven, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said today, stressing the need to bring the Valley back to the period before militancy erupted there in the late 1980s.

Rawat said the world used to flock to the Valley, but people were not being able to come there now because of the prevailing unrest.

The Valley has been witnessing a rise in the number of stone-pelting incidents in the recent past.

“Kashmir is heaven. We have to again bring it to the level that was there before. The world flocks to see the Valley, but people are not being able to come because of the tension,” said Rawat, who has served in Jammu and Kashmir in four stints. (AGENCIES)

