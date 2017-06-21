Just saying, stuck to a coach I hated, for 20 years Bindra

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 21/06/2017
NEW DELHI:  He didn’t take any names but the reference to Indian cricket’s latest drama was hard to miss as India’s lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra revealed how he stuck to a coach he hated, for 20 years.

     Within hours of chief cricket coach Anil Kumble’s resignation following a rift with captain Virat Kohli, Bindra tweeted about his own equation with German Uwe Riesterer, a long-time member of his coaching staff.

     “My biggest teachers was coach Uwe. I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years. He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying,” Bindra, who is now retired, tweeted.

     Riesterer was part of Bindra’s support staff during his gold medal-winning performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He was there with him at last year’s Games as well where he finished 4th in the 10m air rifle event before calling it a day.

     Kumble had conceded that a fallout with Kohli was the reason behind his decision to resign as India’s cricket coach, claiming that their partnership had become “untenable” despite attempts to resolve the misunderstandings.

     In his resignation letter to the BCCI, the 46-year-old former captain said he was taken aback when he was told about Kohli’s “reservations” about his coaching style.

     Kumble’s decision to step down came just two days after India’s embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

     His one-year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday. (AGENCIES)

