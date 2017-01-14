Joint delegation of refugee bodies meets State BJP chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: A joint delegation of displaced persons of 1947 from Pak occupied Kashmir; refugees of 1965 and 71 comprising MJR-47 represented by JS Sudan convener and Suchwant Singh; Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee represented by Gurdev Singh president and Netar Prakash and the Chhamb Displaced Persons Association of 1965 and 71 represented by SR Nagyal, president and Ram Rattan called on State BJP chief Sat Sharma (MLA) and discussed the issues of DPs.

The representatives of DPs in the meeting expressed their gratitude to the present dispensation of BJP at the Centre for having felt the pains and miseries of DPs leading the announcement of Rs 2000 crore package for all categories by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They deliberated upon various significant issues and urged upon the Govt to redesign a comprehensive road map for the total quantum of relief compensation and other significant components of reservation for their wards under the guidelines of Joint Parliamentary Committee report to end the confusion among the DPs.

They apprised State BJP president that the amount on the basis of families identified as worked out by the Govt hardly comes to Rs 5.50 lakhs per family. This announcement and subsequently the draft scheme drawn for its disbursement as notified by DC Jammu on March 19, 2016 has created frustration, confusion and became a source of exploitation. This amount of Rs 5.50 lakh is in no way near the recommendations made by previous State Govt at the rate of Rs 25 lakh each family or Rs 30 lakhs per DP family by Joint Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs. They said that in the absence of clarity whether this amount is an installment of relief or is a final claim, the DPs are in total disillusion.

They further apprised him that the DP’s organizations have given their suggestions to make entire disbursement process more transparent, easy and hassle free in view of the fact that the claims are seventy years old and now the claimants have many practical problems in view of families having grown four- five folds. They urged the Govt to come out with full clarification about the total amount of relief compensation to be paid to each DP family.

The delegation also shown its concern over the stoic silence of the Govt regarding the most significant component of employment package that is reservation for their wards recommended by both State Govt & Joint Parliamentary Committee. They urged upon the Govt to immediately announce special employment package for DP’s wards. They also demanded that 5,300 families settled outside the state registered with PRO and have availed the concessions be included in the instant package. They highlighted that the one-time settlement cannot be considered as complete until or unless 8 seats out of 24 Assembly seats kept reserved for PoJK are not de-freezed along with the creation of 2 Parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha and one seat in Rajya Sabha in the spirit of Parliamentary resolution of February, 1994.

